Eight Bulldawgs Sign at Copperas Cove

WACO, TX — Eight student athletes at Copperas Cove signed their college letter of intent on Wednesday. The signees are as follows:

Elle Fox – Mississippi State Golf

Madison Seibel – Sterling College – Soccer

Bre’onna McCarthy-Reese – Abilene Christian University – Cross Country

Alina Salazar – Mississippi Valley State – Softball

Brooke Schmidt – Hill College – Softball

Thomas Holman – Southeastern Oklahoma State University – Football

Kendal Parker – Iowa Wesleyan – Football

Jeremy Carter – UMHB – Football

