Eight Bulldawgs Sign at Copperas Cove

WACO, TX — Eight student athletes at Copperas Cove signed their college letter of intent on Wednesday. The signees are as follows:
Elle Fox – Mississippi State Golf
Madison Seibel – Sterling College – Soccer
Bre’onna McCarthy-Reese – Abilene Christian University – Cross Country
Alina Salazar – Mississippi Valley State – Softball
Brooke Schmidt – Hill College – Softball
Thomas Holman – Southeastern Oklahoma State University – Football
Kendal Parker – Iowa Wesleyan – Football
Jeremy Carter – UMHB – Football