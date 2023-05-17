KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — As part of the school’s signing ceremony, eight Ellison Eagles put pen to paper on Wednesday to take the next step in their athletic careers.

The eight student-athletes to take part were:

  • Khristian Wikerson – Centenary Basketball
  • Natalia Senat – Southern Arkansas University Tech Basketball
  • DeAndre Reed – Rocky Mountain College Football
  • Jha’Mauri Erilus – Concordia University Football
  • Steven Whiteside -McPherson College Football
  • Anya McKnight – Langston University Track and Field
  • D’Myun Jackson – Our Lady of The Lake University Track and Field
  • Aaron Cittenden – University of Houston Track and Field