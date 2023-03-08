KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — As part of International Women’s Day, Ellison High School held a signing ceremony for eight standout female student athletes on Wednesday.

The athletes that signed as part of the ceremony are:

  • Alexia Hanks – Texas Women’s University Wrestling
  • Amyah Collins – Odessa College Volleyball
  • Elayna Goff – Black Hills State University Softball
  • Elizabeth Eakin – Howard College Softball
  • Gloria Iosefo – Lamar Community College Volleyball
  • Kera Harvey – Sam Houston State University Track
  • Olivia Fischer – William Penn University Wrestling
  • Sabrina Morgan – Briar Cliff University Softball