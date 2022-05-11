TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday, eight Temple student athletes signed NLI’s as they will continue to play sports in college.

The eight Wildcat signees were:

  • Chloe Prentis (Weatherford College Softball)
  • Amaya Benekin (Huston Tillotson University Volleyball)
  • Tristan Cohorn (Kansas Wesleyan University Football)
  • Lyric Biggiers (Ranger College Volleyball)
  • Addison King (McKendree University Power Lifting and Pole Vault)
  • Jessica Martinez-Maldonado (Oklahoma Wesleyan Soccer)
  • Emily Diaz (Hill College Soccer)
  • Antonio Jones Jr. (Wayland Baptist Football)