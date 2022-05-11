TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday, eight Temple student athletes signed NLI’s as they will continue to play sports in college.
The eight Wildcat signees were:
- Chloe Prentis (Weatherford College Softball)
- Amaya Benekin (Huston Tillotson University Volleyball)
- Tristan Cohorn (Kansas Wesleyan University Football)
- Lyric Biggiers (Ranger College Volleyball)
- Addison King (McKendree University Power Lifting and Pole Vault)
- Jessica Martinez-Maldonado (Oklahoma Wesleyan Soccer)
- Emily Diaz (Hill College Soccer)
- Antonio Jones Jr. (Wayland Baptist Football)