SAN ANTONIO, TX (FOX 44) — The second-ranked Ellison Eagles are headed to the 5A State Championship game, as they beat No. 11 Mansfield Summit 52-50 in the state semis on Thursday night.

The game was one in which the Eagles started slow offensively, with the Jaguars getting out to an early 12-11 lead after the first quarter.

Summit then extended that lead to 17-11 early in the second quarter, but the Eagles found another gear, as they closed the frame on an 11-2 run to take a three-point lead at half.

From there, Ellison remained in control for most of the second half, until the final seconds. The Eagles missed four straight free throws in the final minute, but a late Jaguars turnover with less than five seconds left and the Eagles up a point sealed the victory for Ellison

Deion Ware led the way offensively for Ellison, as he had a team high 16 points. Jamyron Keller also finished in double figures for the Eagles, as he added 15 points as well.

With the win, Ellison will now play top-ranked Dallas Kimball for a 5A State Championship on Saturday, March 11th. Tip-off for that game is set for 3:00 pm.