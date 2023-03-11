SAN ANTONIO, TX (FOX 44) — A historic season came to an end in the 5A State Championship for the Ellison boys basketball team with a 69-48 loss to Dallas Kimball on Saturday.

The Eagles responded to a 7-0 start for Dallas Kimball with a 10-1 run to take the lead entering the second quarter.

The Eagles survived an early 7-0 start to the game from Kimball, and closed that first frame strong, with a Deion Ware layup at the horn giving them a 10-8 lead. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) March 11, 2023

However the second quarter belonged all to the Knights, outscoring Ellison 24-11 to take a 32-21 lead into the half.

That second quarter felt like an upside down version of the first.



Ellison continued that first quarter momentum early into the second, but it was all Knights the final five minutes.



Eagles trail 32-21 at the break. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) March 11, 2023

Dallas Kimball then came out of the break and jumped out to as much as a 20-point lead in the third quarter.

Ellison cut the deficit to as little as seven early in the 3rd quarter, but it was all Kimball after that as the Eagles trail 51-33 headed to the 4th. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) March 11, 2023

Ellison went on a 9-0 run to begin the fourth quarter and gave everything they had, but Kimball asserted their dominance with a 6-0 run of their own to close out the game.

Tyler Hankamer led the way in the scoring column for the Knights with a game-high 17 points. Oklahoma State commit Jamyron Keller led the Eagles in scoring with 12.

Ellison caps off their incredible season making the state tournament for the first time since 1993 and finishing as 5A State Runner-Ups.