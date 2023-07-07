KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — Following a stellar senior season that ended with a trip to the state championship game, Ellison guard Jamyron Keller was named the TABC’s 5A Player of the Year.

TABC 5A player of the year 🥇 pic.twitter.com/iLbnHpHDwd — EllisonEaglesBoysBB (@EHSBoys_BB) July 6, 2023

Keller was once again one of the keys to the Eagles success this past season, as he helped lead them to a 38-4 record and a perfect 14-0 mark in district play.

For his contributions, he was also named to the 5A All-State team for a third straight season. He also surpassed the 2,500 point plateau during his time as an Eagle.

Following his decorated career at Ellison, Keller will now move to the college ranks, where he will play for Oklahoma State next season.