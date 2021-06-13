FCA Victory Bowl Leaves Lasting Impression on MVP Luke Bradshaw

WACO, TX — This weekend, graduated seniors from Central Texas squared off one last time in a high school uniform, in the FCA Victory Bowl. Bosqueville quarterback, Luke Bradshaw, was named the FCA Victory Bowl MVP, and he had several teammates with him, including Jay King, who was playing a different position than usual, which left a lasting impression on Bradshaw.

“I’m so proud of him,” Luke Bradshaw said. “He actually played running back at our school and him being able to transition from running back to wide receiver, and him still being able to dominate on the field, it doesn’t surprise me either, he’s such a great kid, such a hard worker, I’m very proud of him.”