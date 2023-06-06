CHINA SPRING, TX (FOX 44) — China Spring Athletics is no stranger to the biggest stages in high school sports, and on Wednesday the Cougars Baseball team will head back to Austin for another 4A State Semifinal.

“I think it’s good that they’ve felt pressure packed situations on the biggest stage,” said head coach Cory Beckham. “I don’t think that these guys are going to worry about it at all. They’re going to go out and play a baseball game just like they’d be playing here today.”

Now so far this season, Beckham’s team has excelled in elimination game situations, with the Cougars winning four straight the past two rounds to advance despite losing game ones. Now, there’s no room for error, with two winner-take-all games standing between them and a state championship.

“This is where we thrive,” said senior outfielder/pitcher Brenan Daniel. “We just play our game. We just do our best. We go all out even if it’s a three game or a one game we’re always doing our best.”

“It’s a lot easier to go ‘this is it,'” Beckham said about a one game playoff. “At the same time, we can’t wait either. There is no tomorrow. We’ve got to come out and get going from the get go.”

For China Spring, that chance to get off to a fast start is set for a 4:00 pm with the Cougars facing off against top-ranked Sinton, with a spot in the 4A State Championship game on the line.