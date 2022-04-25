CHILTON, TX (FOX 44) — On Monday, five standout Chilton student athletes signed on the dotted line to play sports at the next level.

Isaac Black signed to play basketball at Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College, Braylen Fisher signed to play football at Southwestern Assemblies of God University, McKeller Cook signed to play football at Lyon College, Luis Fernandez signed to play at Mary Hardin-Baylor and Jamoryon Benjamin signed to play football Papago Junior College.

Athletic Director Bennie Huitt said that superintendent Dr. Brandon Hubbard told him that this is the school’s largest signing class since he came to Chilton in 2016.