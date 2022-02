KILLEEN, TX — As part of National Signing Day, five student athletes from Killeen High School signed to play at the next level.

Ty’Quan Scoby will jump at Texas State, Richard Morris will play football at Norwich University, Jacobia Thomas will play football at East Central, Jahymeer Larkins will play football at Navarro Junior College and Jaxson Bonnett will join the UTSA Club Bowling team.