WACO, TX — Waco High recognized five athletes on Wednesday as part of its National Signing Day ceremony.

Amerie Thomas will play soccer at Ouachita Baptist, LaMarcus McDonald will go play football at Navarro Community College, Jamarcus Carprew will play football at UMHB, VaShawn Hill will continue his football career at McPherson College and Jeremiah Loredo will play baseball at Arlington Baptist College.