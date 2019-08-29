FNF Preview: Copperas Cove

Cove is hoping to take the next step in the playoffs

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs fought their way into the playoffs in Jack Alvarez’ first season.

They were the last team to make it out of District 12-6A but lost in the first round to the eventual state Champion Longview Lobos. Now that they have seenwhat it takes to get in and they have seen first-hand what it takes to win it all, they want to be one of those teams that is making deep playoff runs.

“It was really big,” defensive back Jerome Gaillard said of getting into the playoffs. “It shows how much potential we have. And how much more potential we have if we just listen to the coaches and follow what we need to do.”

Head Coach Jack Alvarez said it was good for them to get in, but that doesn’t need to be the standard anymore.

“I think it was good letting them know that we can get in,” he said. The deal is — and it’s going to be my theme all the way through, but at some point we’ve got to get this thing out of the first round, and have some more goals other than just getting in.”

Copperas Cove will open their season on Friday night when they host Burleson.