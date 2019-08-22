FNF Preview: Lampasas Badgers

Lampasas Football looks to take the next step in 2019

LAMPASAS, Texas — The Lampasas Badgers return loads of talent to a team that has high expectations in 2019.

The Badgers have a dynamic offense that looks to take another step forward in 2019.

“We’ve got a lot of those key guys back at skill positions, so I’d like to think, naturally they’re going to take the next step,” Head Coach Troy Rogers said. They’re going to progress. The offense is going to progress so yeah we’re looking for some good things.”

Offensive lineman Austin Kielpinski feels like this will be a well rounded football team.

“I just think we’re a real complete team,” he said. “We preach all three sides of the ball, offense, defense and special teams. SO I just think we’ll be well rounded ready to attack.”

Senior Daunte Cuffie who is coming back from an injury that cost him the 2018 season is not letting the high expectations infiltrate the locker room.

“We just continue to work hard,” he said. “We try not to listen to the outside noise. we just continue on our first game and what’s up first for us and that’s the mentality we go in for.”

The Badgers open the season on Friday August 30th on the road at Joshua.