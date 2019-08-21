FNF Preview: Robinson Rockets

ROBINSON, Texas, The Robinson Rockets were picked to finish last in 8-4A Division two last year, but earned a spot in the playoffs with a top 4 finish and are hoping to build on that this year.

You know, we were a pretty young team last year, we’re returning a lot of kids this year so, to be able to get into the playoffs, in one of the toughest districts in class 4A is huge, and especially for a team like this,” head coach Tommy Allison said. The expectations are for us coming into this season, district didn’t get any easier, but we like our team.”

The Rockets will open the season with Taylor on Friday Night August 30th.