FNF Preview: Waco High Lions

WACO, Texas — Kwame Cavil is entering year two as the head coach at Waco High and has had a full year to implement his culture, as opposed to the few weeks he had entering the 2018 season.

Since arriving Cavil has used the motto “Restore the Roar” to try and get Waco High back to winning at an elite level, and he said slowly but surely things are coming along.

“The culture is growing,” he said. “They’re buying into what I’m preaching. They’re actually buying into each other which is what we need. I don’t know if we;re restored yet, but we’ll know. It may take a year it may take another year, that’s the beautiful thing about football.”

The Lions have a ways to go in a very tough district coming off a 1-9 season, but Cavil wants to enjoy the journey and enjoy the little thinghs about the game of football.

“The thing that has me fired up is, it’s year two with some of the same guys, and I can see the growth in them,” he said. “When you’re a ball coach and this is what you love to do. You’re fired up because the grass is green and the water sprinklers are going and the lines are drawn it’s the little things that get you fired up.”

Waco High opens their season on Friday night at 7:30 against University High.