Former Basketball Star Shereka Wright Holds Copperas Cove Close to Heart

WACO, TX — It was a special day at Copperas Cove, as former Lady Bulldawg, Shereka Wright, visited her alma mater. Wright is the head coach at UT-Arlington, and will always remember her Central Texas roots. As soon as she entered the basketball gym at Copperas Cove, she made a beeline to her high school teammate Tiffney Barnes.

“She’s family, we actually lived right down the street from each other,” Shereka Wright said. “Our parents are both from the south, Mississippi, and we still stay in contact and she’s like my little sister, I always tell the story I used to pick her up on the way to school everyday and she would ride with me.”

“That’s my sister,” Tiffney Barnes said. “We’ve known each other since I was 11 years old, so we grew up together, we spent literally day and night, summers and winters together, we played basketball all year round.”

Wright was a three-time All-American at Purdue, before playing in the WNBA.