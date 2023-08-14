HOUSTON, TX (FOX 44) — Following a stellar high school career at Harker Heights, former Knight Re’Shaun Sanford will have to wait to play his first season of college football.

The freshman running back, now at Houston, confirmed a report from the Houston Chronicle’s Joseph Duarte that he will miss the season with an injury.

Sanford went to Houston following a run at Harker Heights where he set every school record for running backs, and finished with 59 touchdowns in three seasons.

He is now set to redshirt before starting his college career with the Cougars in 2024.