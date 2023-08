WACO, TX (FOX 44) — A local high school basketball standout is staying close to home, as Mexia’s Landon Anderson commits to continue his career at McLennan.

Congrats to D4G 2023 Guard @iso_landon Keep Grinding my guy pic.twitter.com/TazsohtO01 — Coach Darryl McCoy (@D4GB_Basketball) August 17, 2023

The former all-state guard at the 3A level will now get a chance to not only play college basketball in front of his friends and family, but also earn an opportunity to eventually play at a four year college.