SEATTLE, WA (FOX 44) — A former Midway Panther is headed to the professional baseball ranks, as the Los Angeles Angels selected Joseph Redfield in the fourth round of the MLB Draft.

Congratulations @josepheredfield on being selected in the 4th round of the @MLBDraft by the @Angels! We are so proud of you!#thatspanther pic.twitter.com/amyiia15L6 — Midway Baseball (@MidwayBsball) July 10, 2023

This past season, Redfield was red hot at the plate for the Sam Houston State Baseball team, following a successful stint at Temple College. In his lone season with the Bearkats, he hit .398 with 14 home runs, while also driving in 52 runs as well.