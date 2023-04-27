KANSAS CITY, MO (FOX 44)– Quentin Johnston completed his journey from Central Texas to the NFL on Thursday night, as the Los Angeles Chargers selected the former Temple Wildcat with the 21st pick.

After committing to TCU following a standout high school career, Johnston gradually improved his statistics every season in Fort Worth.

That culminated with a stellar junior season in which he caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns, while helping lead the Horned Frogs to the National Championship game.

With the selection, he becomes just the second Wildcat to be drafted into the NFL since 1986. He also becomes the second ever first round draft pick from Temple, Texas, joining “Mean” Joe Greene, who was drafted fourth overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1969.