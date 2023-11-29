TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — After a standout career at both Temple High School and TCU, former Wildcat Jared Wiley took the next step in his football career by declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft on Wednesday.

During his time in Temple, Wiley was a multi-time All-District performer for the Wildcats while playing both tight end and quarterback.

He then went on to the University of Texas, before transferring to TCU for his final two seasons of collegiate football. One arriving in Fort Worth, he was one of the focal points of the Horned Frogs offense, improving on his previous season’s stats both years.

During the 2023 season, he wrapped up his college career with a career high 47 catches for 520 yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers earned him a spot on the All-Big 12 First team, which was also announced on Wednesday.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 25th-Saturday, April 27th in Detroit, Michigan.