FORT WORTH, TX (FOX 44) — Following a stellar college career at TCU, former Temple Wildcat Quentin Johnston declared for the NFL Draft on Monday.

Thank you TCU 🫡 pic.twitter.com/MKHMmIVX24 — Quentin Johnston (@MrJohnston____) January 16, 2023 This past season, Johnston was one of the best wide receivers in the entire country. He finished with 60 catches for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns as he helped lead the Horned Frogs to an appearance in the National Championship game.

Over his three career in Fort Worth, he finished with 115 catches for 2,168 yards while accounting for 16 touchdowns.

Prior to his time at TCU, Johnston was a four-start recruit out of Temple, where he was a multi-time all-district performer for the Wildcats.

Johnston will now take the next step in his football career, as he is projected to be a first round draft pick in April.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place on April 27-29 in Kansas City.