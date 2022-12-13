HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday afternoon, four Harker Heights Football standouts participated in a signing day celebration, as they prepare to take the next step towards playing Division One football.

Even with the early National Signing Day period set to begin on December 21st, the school still held the ceremony on the 13th, since school is scheduled to be out on the 21st.

What outstanding young men! Super proud of them and can’t wait to see them #reptheshield at the next level. These four guys know how to impact a program! Super lucky to have had these guys for four years! pic.twitter.com/rGioCLZCyG — Jerry Edwards (@_Jerry_Edwards) December 13, 2022

The four Knights who took part in the celebration were: