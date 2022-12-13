HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday afternoon, four Harker Heights Football standouts participated in a signing day celebration, as they prepare to take the next step towards playing Division One football.
Even with the early National Signing Day period set to begin on December 21st, the school still held the ceremony on the 13th, since school is scheduled to be out on the 21st.
The four Knights who took part in the celebration were:
- Jaydon Chatman (Texas)
- Deaubry Hood (Arkansas State)
- Etueni Ropati (UTSA)
- Re’Shaun Sanford (Houston)