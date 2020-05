Copperas Cove — It was a big week of signings at Copperas Cove High School as seven athletes signed to compete at the next level including two more on Friday.

Ja’aliyah Segrest will run track at Hutchinson Community College, in Kansas.

Landon Robison is the first cove wrestler ever to sign, and he is heading to the University of the Ozarks in Arkansas.

Basketball star, Isaiah Sobers is going to Midland University, in Nebraska.

Maddie Miller is headed to Seguin to play golf for Texas Lutheran.