MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — Greeted by family, friends, teammates and coaches, former Marlin and Teague linebacker Derion Gullette made it official and signed with the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday.

Here in Marlin as @TexasFootball commit, 4 ⭐️ LB @DerionGullette gets set to make it official! The Longhorns are getting a stud on defense! @CoachChoateUT #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Gl374un1CX — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) December 22, 2022

Gullette said he’s ready to get to work.

“[They’re getting] athleticism and versatility for sure,” Gullette said. “I believe that I fit in and I’m most definitely ready to prove that too.”

Watch: 4-star LB @DerionGullette put pen to paper and is officially a Texas Longhorn. @TexasFootball @CoachChoateUT



🗣️: "I believe that I fit in and I'm most definitely ready to prove that too." #HookEm pic.twitter.com/El4vJ5LCL6 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) December 22, 2022

Gullette will enroll in January and join the team for the spring semester.