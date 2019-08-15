Friday Night Preview: Cameron Yoe

CAMERON, Texas — The Cameron Yoe Yoemen are coming off a great season that saw them complete a 9-1 regular season and make it all the way o the regional semi-finals.

But the Yoemen are not satisfied after their heartbreaking loss in the final seconds against East Chambers.

“We had a really good year last year,” Head Coach Tommy Brashear said. “This group this year enjoyed that year but I think we’re hungry because in our opinion we felt like it ended a little soon. we didn’t play our best game that game. We played a really good team, East Chambers is a good team, but we felt like we left a little out there and we could have done a little better.”

Brashear’s son Braden is also the quarterback and he wants to make sure they don’t let anything slip this year.

“We’ve been working really hard this off season, obviously,” he said. “That really bothered us because we really feel like we did miss an opportunity and we should have gone farther last year.”

The Yoemen will open the season against Mexia on Friday August 30th.