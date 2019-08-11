Friday Night Preview: Reicher Catholic

WACO, Texas — A new era has begun at Reicher Catholic as Tyler Holcomb has returned to try and lead the Cougars back to a championship level.

Holcomb was an assistant coach with Reicher back in 2010 when they captured a State Title.

“It’s a great opportunity right here at Reicher and St. Louis,” he said. “It’s a fantastic place. I feel so blessed and fortunate to be here. It’s a school with a rich tradition. We’re trying to build on that we’re trying to grow the growl.”

Holcomb’s first job will be getting the numbers and the experience up for the program, with 28 players currently in the program and many of them are underclassmen, so Holcomb is using the motto: ‘Grow the Growl’ to get some momentum behind his program.

As they look forward to a bright future, they know they have to start small, and Holcomb said his players are 100% bought in.

“They give everything they have every single day. They’re going through a lot of changes here. We’re bringing a lot of changes to the table from the locker room, everything, all the little things, I tell them all the little things are going to make up something big at some point. So we just focus on the little things but it’s a great group.”

Reicher will open their season at home on August 30th against Kerens.