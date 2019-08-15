Friday Night Preview: Riesel

RIESEL, Texas — Keith Stifflemire is taking over a Riesel team that is no stranger to playoff success.

The Indians went three rounds deep in 2018 and have some good talent returning from that team.

Stifflemire who has spent much of his career coaching in Central Texas and he wants to build on what Robert Little started in Riesel.

“We’re gonna just try to keep the winning going and take what was here last year just keep adding to it,” he said. “I’m kind of like the Barry Switzer taking over for Coach Johnson at the Cowboys. I mean he had it going and Switzer just came in and took over and still won with them. That’s kind of what I think I’m doing just coming in and just continuing the success and and just keep winning.”

It’s no surprise that Stifflemire is a big hit with his new players.

“He’s definitely bring a lot more attitude to practice, which I like,” junior Tyler Jeske said. “He’s having a lot more physical practices and all that but he’s just a great guy all-around, and he’s a good coach. A very good coach.”

The Indians will open their season on Friday August 30th against Thrall.