Gatesville Athletes Thoms and Mundkowsky Sign Letters of Intent

GATESVILLE, Texas — Two Gatesville athletes signed letters of intent Wednesday at Gatesville High School.

Katrina Thoms will run cross country for Stephen F. Austin University.

Sydney Mundkowsky will play volleyball for the Angelo State Rams.

