HARKER HEIGHTS, TX — On Friday night, Harker Heights retired Utah Jazz guard Royce O’Neale’s jersey prior to the Knights varsity basketball game against Temple.

O’Neale played for the Knights from 2007-11, where he set the school record for points (39) and rebounds (21) in a single game. He also went on to play college basketball at Denver and at Baylor.

He’s currently in his fifth season with the Jazz , and has averaged six points per game this season.