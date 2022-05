KILLEEN, TX — On Wednesday, 23 Harker Heights student-athletes signed their letter of intent:

Football:

Romeo Taua’a – Midwestern State University

Devin Nervis – Trinity Valley Community College

Softball

Evan Fuller- Kennesaw State University

Rozalyn Simmons- Weatherford College

Cerenity Hunkin- Midland College

Volleyball:

Kayla Williams- Odessa College

Baseball:

Kason Bennett- Union College

Joseph Marin- Prairie State College

Dillon Barker- MidAmerican Nazarene University

Easton Culp- Lamar University

Track & Field:

Aniyiah Johnson- Oakland City University

Juan Emanuel – Indian Hills CC- Ottumwa

David Lanxon – Southwestern University

Jon Vann – Southwestern University

Morris Marshall – UNT

Basketball:

CJ Evans –Weatherford College

Antwan Taylor – Midwestern State

Wrestling:

Carmelo Delgado – Schreiner University

Alexis Edwards – Texas Women’s University

Destiney Bolding – Schreiner University

Josh Mitchell – Saint John’s University

Anai Santiago – Wayland Baptist University