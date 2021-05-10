Head Coach Jordan Williams Perfect fit for No. 3 Midway Softball

WACO, TX — Midway softball head coach, Jordan Williams, is in her second season with the No. 3 Pantherettes, and they’ve made their presence known in the playoffs. Midway is coming off a two-game shutout sweep over Rockwall-Heath in the Area round, where the Pantherettes scored a combined 27 runs.

Williams went to West High school, and went on to play softball at Baylor University, and was on the Lady Bears’ 2011 World Series Team.

“If you have any questions she’ll help you with it,” Alex Earhart said. “She’s not like other coaches, like when you mess up during practice, they get mad but she doesn’t, she’s like ‘hey do this, learn to do that’ and she tries to help you instead of keeping you down.”

“As far as college goes, we did make it,” Jordan Williams said. “I was part of program that almost made it two years prior to that, so success did not come easy, but you knew what it took to get there, and what’s neat is I get to share some of that with them.”

“Just her success at Baylor,” Tristian Thompson said. “She always tells us this story about her and this one player would always go back and forth, and that’s how it is on this team, we have multiple first baseman and multiple third baseman, but it’s always just working harder than them, and making them push you to get better.”

“I just love the way she coaches,” Kelsey Mathis said. “I love that she’s been through that and knows what we’re going through, she’s definitely one of the best coaches I’ve had so far.”