WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Lady Gladiators powered through the final two games to come from behind and take the bi-district title over Bosqueville, culminating in a 16-12 win in game three.

Watch: @ItalySoftball is bi-district champions after hot bats in the final two games carried the Lady Gladiators to a 2-1 series win over Bosqueville with a 16-12 win in game 3. pic.twitter.com/fdzry2Dg5z — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) May 2, 2023