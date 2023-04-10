WACO, TX (FOX 44) — University High School Head Football Coach Kent Laster has confirmed to FOX 44 Sports that he will leave to take the head coaching job at Denton Braswell.

This comes after Laster spent two seasons with the Trojans, leading them to a 6-16 overall record during those two campaigns.

This past season though, he helped engineer one of the top win improvements in the state of Texas, as University High went from 0-10 in 2021 to 6-6 in 2022. That record included a trip two rounds deep in the state playoffs, a place where the made their return for the first time since 2009.

With the move, Laster will become the second head coach in Braswell history, and will look to make a similar turnaround in 2023 after the Bengals went 3-7 this past season.