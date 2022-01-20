MART, TX — A little over a week after announcing that he would retire from his position, Kevin Hoffman says that he will now remain as the head football coach and athletic director at Mart.

2022 will mark Hoffman’s 31st season as a football coach, and his eighth season as the head coach of the Panthers. In his first seven, he’s led Mart to a 91-11 record, which includes three state championships.

This past season, the Panthers finished 14-1 with the lone loss coming in a 24-20 defeat to Falls City in the state semifinals.