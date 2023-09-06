LACY LAKEVIEW, TX (FOX 44) — Following a huge performance in which he helped lead Connally to a win over La Vega, Cadets running back Kiefer Sibley was named the Built Ford Tough Player of the Week at the 4A level.

This comes after a game in which he ran for 356 yards on 27 carries to go along with six touchdowns as Connally beat La Vega in a 48-40 win.

The victory helped the Cadets move to 2-0 on the season, as they rose to No. 7 in the 4A, Division Two rankings.

Terry Gerik’s team will now look to keep the undefeated run going when Connally hosts Cameron Yoe on Friday, September 8th at 7:00 pm in the FOX 44 Game of the Week.