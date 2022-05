KILLEEN, TX — Eight student athletes from Killeen high school signed their letter of intent today:

Volleyball:

La’Neisha Lott-Greenville University

Basketball:

Adrienna Garcia- UMHB

Football:

Amhad Bailey- Tabor College

Soccer:

Noriel Gomez- Paris JC

Uriel Gomez- Paris JC

Tri-bi Diakite- LSU Eunice

Sarai Mizzell- Park University

Track:

Diamond Brunn- Southern Arkansas University