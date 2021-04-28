Killeen ISD announces New Athletic Director

Killeen ISD Press Release:

Micah Wells, a product of Killeen ISD and current Shoemaker High School Principal will soon have a new title, Killeen ISD Executive Director for Athletics.

A Killeen High class of 1993 graduate, Wells played baseball in high school and went on to play at the collegiate level at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor before taking on the title of assistant baseball coach and ultimately head baseball coach for the Crusaders.

In 2010, Wells returned to KISD as a science teacher at Rancier Middle School, before moving into campus leadership first as the Assistant Principal and then Principal of the campus in 2015. In 2018, he was named Principal of Shoemaker High School where he worked to align the district and campus goals, facilitated positive parent communication and mentored staff and students over the years.

“His leadership abilities and comprehensive understanding of our middle and high school athletic programs will ensure our athletic department progresses excellent opportunities to student athletes and flourishes in the future.,” commented Superintendent Dr. John Craft.

Wells, a two-time American Southwest Conference coach of the year, led UMHB to the American Southwest Conference tournament for four straight seasons before stepping into education.

The excited Wells said, “I look forward to restoring the athletic traditions back into our community and helping students achieve success in the classroom and in their extracurricular activity of choice.”

Wells obtained his bachelor’s and master’s from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He will begin his new role in June, following the end of the school year.

The current Executive Director for Athletics, Randall Hugg, announced his retirement earlier this year.