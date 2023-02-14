ROCKDALE, TX (FOX 44) — Killeen led from start to finish but held off a late Lady Tigers run to defeat A&M Consolidated, 50-49.
The Lady Roos move on face Pflugerville on Thursday, February 16th at 6:00 p.m.
