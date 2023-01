KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Lady Roos battled for a convincing 61-46 win over Chaparral on Friday night.

Killeen returns home to welcome Waco High on Tuesday, January 24th at 7:00 p.m.

Chaparral hits the road to take on Killeen-Shoemaker on Tuesday, January 24th at 7:00 p.m.