WACO, TX (FOX 44) — La Vega point guard Kiyleyah Parr capped off a stellar junior season on Monday when the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches named her the 4A Player of the Year.

Congrats to “The General” @kiyleyahh on such an amazing and well deserved award 🏀🔥



2023 @Tabchoops 4A Player of the Year@lvpirates @LadyDriveNation pic.twitter.com/mDBlsCVVB8 — Coach Marcus Willis Sr. (@lvpiratesGBB) May 8, 2023

Parr did a little bit of everything for the Lady Pirates during their run to a 4A state title last season, as she averaged 11.8 points, 4.4 steals, 3.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

She will now look to build on those numbers this upcoming campaign, as she’ll try and help lead La Vega to a second straight state championship during her senior campaign.