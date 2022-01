WACO, TX — Tuesday night was a great one on the basketball court for La Vega, as both the boys and girls basketball teams came away with wins over China Spring.

The Lady Pirates started it off with a 56-29 win over the Cougars, and the 15th ranked Pirates finishes off the sweep with a dominant 75-46 win as well.

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when they head to Madisonville for a pair of important district games.