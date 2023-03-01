WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 2022-23 season has already been one to remember for the La Vega Girls Basketball team, but this weekend the Lady Pirates will have one more goal to cross of their list, winning a state championship.

This is a program that has been on a trajectory the last couple of seasons to make it back to San Antonio for the first time since 2016, but usually standing in their way was Hardin-Jefferson at the regional tournament.

This season was different though for head coach Marcus Willis Sr. and company, as they got their revenge on the Lady Hawks this season, before stamping their ticket to state the very next day.

“You know, we’re still trying to process it, at first it was like a surreal moment. But once it sunk in and we realized that, you know, we’re headed to San Antonio, which was the expectation since day one. So nothing has changed since August,” Willis Sr. said.

And now, the Lady Pirates face one of their toughest tests of the season, in top-ranked Glen Rose in the state semifinal, in the historic Alamodome.

“It’s not a high school gym, but it’s a gym,” Willis Sr. said. “It’s a gym that still has goals that we play on every Tuesday and Friday. So it’s understanding that we’re still coming to play a basketball game. We’ve played in a lot of arenas. It doesn’t matter where we’re at.”

And a basketball game they will play on Friday, with tip set for 1:30 p.m. and a spot in the state title game on the line.

But the Lady Pirates won’t be alone when they step on that court, with a community, and a crowd behind them, just like they’ve had all season.

“That’s huge. The support from everyone.,” said Willis Sr. “It’s a surreal moment, but these girls deserve it.”