WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The second-ranked La Vega Girl’s Basketball team coasted to a 74-20 win over Robinson on Tuesday night, as its two standout guards both reached scoring milestones.

In the second quarter, Mimi Willis hit a three-pointer from the left wing to give her 1,000 career points, while Kiyleyah Parr scored on a coast-to-coast layup for her 1,500th career point in the third quarter.

The Lady Pirates will next be in action on Friday, January 12th when they travel to take on China Spring at 6:15 pm. Meanwhile, Robinson will host Salado on Friday, January 12th at 6:15 pm.