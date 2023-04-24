WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The La Vega community came out to celebrate the 4A State Champion La Vega Lady Pirates basketball team at the ‘Parade of Champions’ on Monday.

The @lvpiratesGBB celebrated their 4A state title in style today! 🥇🏆



Sights and Sounds from the @lvpirates championship parade ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zfRd9mLaQD — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) April 25, 2023

The parade route went from Sam’s Club in Bellmead to La Vega Street and featured the La Vega cheerleaders, band, police, little league teams and much more all leading the Lady Pirates to a community waiting to cheer them on while lining the streets.

“It was pretty cool saying that we’re state champs and seeing all the support come from the community,” La Vega senior Jadyn Iglehart.

For Iglehart and fellow senior Andrea Johnson, it’s bittersweet knowing this is the last time they’ll get to celebrate as a team.

“This is my last time and last year being with them and knowing my in my career with my senior career with them and a state champion,” Johnson said. “It’s a good experience of being with them and my sisters.”