MCGREGOR, TX (FOX 44) — The La Vega Pirates are at the top of their group after day one of pool play, following a 71-43 win over Hillsboro on day one of the M.T. Rice Basketball Tournament.

La Vega will next be in action on Friday, December 29th when the Pirates take on the other top team in their group, Groesbeck, at 9:30 am.