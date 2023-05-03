WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The McLennan Women’s Basketball team added a local product to its roster on Wednesday, as La Vega guard Andrea Johnson signed her NLI to join the Highlassies.

During her Lady Pirate career, Johnson earned multiple all-district and all-region honors, and this past season she was the district co-offensive MVP, and also an 4A All-State performer as well.

She also helped lead La Vega to a state championship, as she scored seven points in the Lady Pirates’ 46-38 win in the title game.