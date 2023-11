WACO, TX (FOX 44) — La Vega Basketball standout Kiyleyah Parr made her move to the Division I Basketball ranks official on Wednesday, as she signed with Wichita State.

In the process, she becomes the first Lady Pirates to sign with a D1 program since Juicy Landrum signed with Baylor.

“Many girls I know nowadays don’t believe they have a chance coming out of Waco,” Parr said “I’m just living proof that you can do it as long as you put the work in.”