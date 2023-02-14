LORENA, TX (FOX 44) — Bosqueville ran away with a bi-district title, 40-14 over Axtell on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs move on to face the winner of Lovelady/Cayuga in the second round!
by: Parker Rehm
